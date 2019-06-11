Ovie Omo-Agege emerged the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate of the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday after he defeated his rival, Ike Ekweremadu with a margin of 31 votes to win the second leadership position of the National Assembly.

Concise News reports that in the process, he becomes the first Senator from Delta State to emerge Deputy Senate President.

A lawyer, Omo-Agege is the first Delta Central Senator to be reelected.

This online news medium hereby presents a profile of Senator Omo-Agege.

Early years and education

Omo-Agege was born on August 3, 1963, in Delta State. He attended St. George Grammar school, Obinomba Obiaruku. Delta State.

In 1985, he graduated from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) with a degree in Law. He was called to the Nigerian bar in 1986.

In 2002, he obtained his master’s degree in law from Tulane University Law School.

Law career

Omo-Agege started his career in law by working with PAT OKUPA & Co in Lagos in 1987.

In 1989, Omo-Agege moved to Lagos and co-founded a law firm; Agege & Co.

Omo-Agege moved to the US in 1990, where he worked as a foreign associate at Charles O Agege’s law office in Los Angeles, California. There, he was called to the state bar of California, United State District Court and the United States Supreme Court, Washington, DC.

Omo-Agege returned to Nigeria in 1992 to establish Omo-Agege & Associates where he was also Senior Partner. In 1996, he merged his firm Omo-Agege & associates in a partnership resulting in the name Agege & Esin.

Political journey

He was elected as a senator representing Delta central senatorial district on March 28, 2015. He was the only senator elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in the Senate. In March 2017, he defected from Labour Party to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege became more famous when he was accused of leading thugs to steal the mace in the senate assembly – a symbol of authority April 2018.

Personal life

Omo-Agege is married and he has five children.