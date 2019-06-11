Nigerian blogger and 360nobs CEO Noble Igwe has marked his wedding anniversary with a long romantic message of how he met his wife Chioma through her cousin.

The fashionista took to his Instagram page and wrote: “Matchmaking still works these days, since the person matchmaking the potential couple already knows both parties personality and therefore can tell if they will be good for each other or not.

Celebrating their big day, Noble Igwe divulged how he got to meet his wife and kept his fans glued to his Instagram page as he engaged them on a long romantic journey of his life.

He wrote, “it was a Friday afternoon and I was at work when my brother-in-law called;

Ned:Yo Nobs,something just crossed my mind.I think you’d like my cousin,she is based in the UK but she is totally your type. Let me ask her if it is okay to give you her BBM pin.

Nobs : Okay, sure but don’t make it look like I’m asking oO

Ned: She is a babe and she grew up in Aba too.

Nobs : Ngwanu.

Ned gave me Chioma’s pin, I added her, she accepted but I didn’t say anything.

But on a Saturday Morning she asked:

Chioma: Who’s this?

Nobs: Hey,Sorry my name is Noble and Ned gave me your pin but if you are not cool with me adding you, I’d just delete myself.

Chioma: I think it would have been better to introduce yourself after adding me.

Nobs: I’m sorry, my name is Noble Igwe .

Chioma: Please what is your real name ?

It was that moment I knew she wasn’t going to be an easy fry.

This picture was her BBM display picture and I saved it.”