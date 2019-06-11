The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged the Federal Government to put in place systems that would stop or reduce agitations in the health system.

Its Chairman, Dr Saliu Oseni, made the plea on Tuesday, speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba chapter.

Concise News reports that the doctors had on June 7 embarked on an indefinite strike over non-payment of the outstanding salaries and allowances.

Other demands include the shortage of resident doctors and house officers across all units and lightening up of the dark portions within the hospital environment.

The chairman said, “A lot of times when strike is the end result, there are usually discussions; proposals on resolving issues would have been discussed.

“The shortage of staff in the system generally has been something of big discuss.

“The government should try to prevent the levels of agitations; once there is a complaint, there should be a body to look into it and try to provide solutions.

“Putting in place a seamless effort of exit replacement and provision of regular employment of staff into the health system will go a long way to preventing the issues of shortage.’’

Oseni, however, urged LUTH management to device means of ensuring that necessary allowances for residency were paid at the due dates.

The ARD chairman said: “Whenever there is going to be lapses in any of these issues, the management should discuss with the associations.”

He also called on the management to collaborate with the police, local government and other agencies to improve security at the hospital.