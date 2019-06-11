The General Manager of Osun State Waste Management Agency (OSWMA), Femi Ogunbamiwo said that the embalment of dead bodies at home is dangerous to human health.

This statement was made at the 2019 World Environmental Day in Ikire , Osun State while delivering a lecture on the role of individual in the control of environmental pollution.

Concise News gathered that the lecture was organised by Shepherd For Health, Environment, Advocacy and Development Centre, a Non-Governmental Organisation in Osun State.

Ogunbamiwo said burying dead bodies or embalming them in residential areas could trigger diseases which could cause more deaths.

He said since the cause of such deaths could not be ascertained most times, it would not be the best to embalm or bury such dead bodies at home.

The General Manager said though embalming or burying dead bodies at home was an old tradition it could be stopped due to its health implications.

Ogunbamimo urged people to always make use of the mortuary to preserve their dead bodies while burying them in burial grounds.

He also urged farmers to desist from using chemicals in preserving their crops, saying this is dangerous to human health.

He further appeal to the people to be environmentally conscious and practice environmental friendly activities.

However, The CEO of the NGO, Olaniyan Babatunde urged residents of the state to desist from indiscriminate tree cutting and embrace tree planting.

Babatunde told the people to explore and invest in renewable energy to preserve the environment.