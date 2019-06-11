Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, June 11th, 2019.

1. 9th NASS Leadership: APC NWC Endorses Omo-Agege For Deputy Senate President

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta-Central) has been formally adopted by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress for the position of Deputy Senate President of the ninth National Assembly. Concise News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

2. Oyo Assembly Elects 32-year-old As Speaker

The Ninth Oyo state House of Assembly on Monday elected thirty-two-year-old Adebo Ogundoyin, a member representing Ibarapa East area as its Speaker. Ogundoyin emerged unopposed and with the unanimous voice vote of the 32 members Assembly.

3. Opposition Party Withdraws Petition Against Buhari, APC

The Coalition for Change has withdrawn its petition challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election. Concise News reports that the request was made on behalf of the party by its lawyer, Obed Agwu, at the resumed hearing before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday.

4. May 29 Ceases To Be Public Holiday As Buhari Signs June 12 Bill Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the bill to make June 12 Democracy Day into law. Concise News reports that the president had declared June 12 as Democracy Day in honour of MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.

5. Security Agencies Capable Of Tackling Insecurity – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that security and law enforcement agencies are capable of tackling insecurity and safeguarding the country. The President made this known while responding to concerns raised by a delegation of Zamfara Advocacy Group which held a meeting with him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

6. Abia: Former Gov. Orji’s Son Emerges Speaker

Members of the Abia State House of Assembly have elected Chinedum Orji, representing the people of Umuahia Central State Constituency, as Speaker. Ifeanyi Uchendu representing the people of Ohafia South State Constituency was elected as deputy speaker.

7. Edo: Why State House Of Assembly Was Not Inaugurated – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the inauguration of the State House of Assembly did not hold on Monday as it is waiting for a letter of proclamation from Governor Godwin Obaseki. Concise News understands that the inauguration of the Edo State House Assembly did not hold on Monday.

8. Presidency Speaks On Withdrawal Of Petition Against Buhari, APC

The Presidency has commended the Coalition for Change for withdrawing its petition challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election. Concise News reports that the withdrawal was made on behalf of the party by its lawyer, Obed Agwu, at the resumed hearing before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday.

9. Okorocha Laments Delay In Getting Certificate Of Return

The Immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had yet to issue him with a Certificate of Return. Concise News reports that Okorocha the Imo West senator-elect lamented that despite a federal High Court’s judgment ordering the INEC to released his certificate of return, it is yet to do so.

David Adeleke, Popularly called Davido has apologized to social media influencer, Pamilerin on behalf of his record label act, Peruzzi. Concise News had earlier reported that the “Amaka” crooner slapped the famous social media personality on Sunday night, June 10th.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.