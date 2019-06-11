Former Senate Leader Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South) has arrived at the premises of the National Assembly for the inauguration and election of the ninth Senate leadership.

Ndume, a strong contender for the position of the Senate President, arrived at about 7:20 am on Tuesday.

He exchanged pleasantries with some people on arrival and went straight to the mosque within the premises to pray.

Concise News reports that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had picked Ndume and Honourable Umar Bago as their preferred candidates for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives of Nigeria’s 9th National Assembly.

This online news platform understands that the party’s National Working Committee took this decision at a meeting with its lawmakers-elect in Abuja on Monday night.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had adopted Senator Ahmed Lawan and Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila for the post of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.