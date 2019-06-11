A former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has said he contested for the seat on Tuesday to protest against the invasion of the National Assembly in 2018.

Concise News understands that Ekweremadu did not show interest in the post until some hours to the election of officers at the Senate.

The seat, was, however, won by Senator Ovie Omo-Aagege, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Omo-Agege who is from Delta State was alleged to have masterminded the invasion of the upper house, indicted by the Senate committee that investigated the incident but was not prosecuted.

Ekweremadu presided over plenary when the thugs struck and took away the mace from the red chamber.

The mace was later found in Abuja, the nation’s capital after some hours.