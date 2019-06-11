NASS Election: PDP Gives Reason For Adopting Ndume, Bago

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has backed up their support for Senator Ali Ndume and Umar Bago as its candidates for the positions of the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively with an explanation.

Lawmakers elected into the 9th National Assembly will be electing their principal officers today.

According to a statement released by PDP in Abuja early Tuesday morning, the main opposition party said it took the decision in order to protect the sanctity of the legislature.

National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, who signed the statement said the decision was reached after the party’s meeting with its governors and lawmakers-elect.

He said, “After very extensive consultations with critical stakeholders resolve to support Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday.

“The final resolution on Senator Ndume and Hon. Bago was reached at the end of a decisive meeting of members of the National Working Committee, party leaders, state governors as well as senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP.

“This decision is in the best interest of the nation, in line with our party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, strict compliance to the principle of separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in the polity.

“All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP are to be guided accordingly.”