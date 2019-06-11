Medical Expert Gives Advise On Work Safety

A Consultant Ergonomics Physiotherapist, Dr Chris Okafor, has advised workers to apply ergonomics at the workplaces to prevent health hazards and increase productivity.

Okafor said that awareness about ergonomics was low in the country.

He said that the poor awareness had led to many workers developing complications including back, neck pains and other musculoskeletal disorders.

According to him, ergonomics is the science that deals with the individual, how he fits into the work environment in relations to his health and productivity at the office.

“Every work an individual does has a bearing on his health and productivity; ergonomics looks at the well being of the worker, vis-à-vis the nature of his office environment.

“For an individual whose nature of work often involves sitting down for a long time, ergonomics emphasises on that individual making every effort to ensure that his sitting is optimal.

“That is, he sits in the right posturing; correct chair that does not make him develop back or neck pain, or challenges that has to do with the muscular system or the bone.

“It affects every aspect of the workforce including drivers, who sit for long periods; engineers, who work on high buildings; pharmacists or nurses who are always on their feet.

“Ergonomics practice is global and tries to correct some of these challenges; however, in Nigeria, the awareness is low,’’ he said.