Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday suggested that if the senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye continues to maintain his sagacious nature and praise God publicly, he may become the next governor of Kogi State. Concise News reports that Fani-Kayode was reacting to a video clip of Melaye’s speech at the valedictory session of the 8th Senate last week. Melaye, who recently declared his intention to run for the highest office in the state, is known for singing praises to God. The lawmaker had made the declaration recently during a meeting of Kogi West PDP executives held at his country home in Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu area of the state. Read more here.

The forum of four branches of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Kogi State has condemned in strong terms the action of the state government in the alleged walking out of the state Chief Judge (CJ), Nasiru Ajanah during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Grand Kadi of Kogi State and called for cordial relationship between the two parties. Concise News reports that this was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of the elders and branch executives of the four branches of the NBA signed by A.S. Akpala and Chief J.O Ajewole of Lokoja branch and three other branches namely Idah, Kabba and Okene which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja weekend. The forum who points out that the swearing in of the Grand Kadi of the state is a function which the Chief Judge of the state was expected to play a constitutional role, notes that the rule of law be allowed to reign supreme in the state irrespective of whatever disagreement exists. Read more here.

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has expressed his confidence at retaining his sit in the forthcoming governorship election in the state. He said what people should be bothered about is the margins of victory between him and his opponents. Speaking with newsmen at the Kebbi governors lodge in the Asokoro area of Abuja shortly after the Progressive Governors Forum on Sunday night, Bello dismissed the threat by Senator Dino Melaye to unseat him as a non-issue. He said that to challenge him for the governorship seat, the Senator representing Kogi west must be prepared to pass the eye of the needle while assuring that the election in the state will be peaceful. Read more here.

Primary School teachers in Kogi State have been paid yet another 20 percent salary by the state government through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), but one of the workers say debts have made them hypertensive. Concise News reports that the payment of the March salary came on the heels of reports on the plights of the teachers, and their counterparts at the local government level. Recall that while the teachers cried out over nonpayment of salaries at the eve of Sallah celebration, the local government workers who got 25 and 30 percent rejected theirs. Perhaps, their cry reached the government, hence the swift payment of another 20 percent. Read more here.

