The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says 160 has been approved as the national minimum benchmark for admission into public universities.

This decision was reached on Tuesday at the 19th Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

Concise News learned that 140 has been approved as minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score for admission into private universities.

More to come…