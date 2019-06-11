Imo: Six Assembly Members Defect To PDP

Six lawmakers elected under the platform of other parties in the Imo State House of Assembly on Monday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers announced their defection in a letter they addressed to the Speaker and read by the Clerk of the House during plenary.

Five of the lawmakers, before their defection on Monday, were members of the Action Alliance; while one of them was of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The AA lawmakers who defected to the PDP are Mike Iheanaetu (Aboh Mbaise), Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri West), Ken Agbim (Ahiazu Mbaise), Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North) and Bruno Ukoha (Ezinihittte Mbaise).

Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano) defected from the APGA to the PDP.