Controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo has threatened to kill herself if her followers and fan refuse to help her in her area of want.

She made this known via a video which uploaded on Instagram.

According to her, she has asked that everyone donate a sum of two thousand Naira each for which she would be needing for Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) therapy.

However, she has threatened to kill herself if this is not done.

See video: