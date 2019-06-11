Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has said that Eden Hazard is “probably the best player” he has come up against after the Belgian’s recent move to Real Madrid.

Hazard was announced as a Real Madrid player on Friday, in a deal from Chelsea that could rise to a club-record transfer of £130m.

“He’s probably the best player I’ve come up against in the Premier League and he deserves his move and all the plaudits he gets,” Robertson said.

“He’s probably one of the best in the world at the minute.

“But it all comes back to showing him respect because of his ability but not showing him too much respect that we fear him.

“We need to try and defend him out the game but we know tough that’ll be.”

Robertson, who lifted the Champions League with Liverpool, scored the opening goal in Scotland’s 2-1 win over Cyprus on Saturday.

They now come up against Hazard’s Belgium side in their European Qualifier on Tuesday and the left-back believes that they need to make it harder for the top sides to play against.

He said: “We’ve not had a big result since probably England and there was still some disappointment because of the late goal.

“Since then, the big nations have turned us over if we’re being honest.

“We need to try and make ourselves hard to beat against the top nations again.