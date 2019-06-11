(File photo).Unknown gunmen on Sunday night shot a 25-year-old 200 level student, Sheni Kimati, of the Department of Geography, Plateau State University, Bokkos.

Concise News learned that the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Jos.

Tyopev said the gunmen stormed the University premises on Sunday night and killed the student.

The PPRO said, “Yesterday, at 11 pm, unknown gunmen attacked the premises of the Plateau State University, Bokkos, during which one Sheni Kimati, 25, a 200 level student of the Department of Geography was shot.

“The deceased was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty at a Cottage Hospital, Bokkos.”

Tyopev disclosed that no suspect had yet been arrested in connection with the attack, and called on those with useful information to avail it to the security agencies.

The PPRO also revealed that the students of the University had staged a protest on Monday morning to show their resentment over the incident.

However, he noted that the arrival of officers and men of the command to the scene had restored normalcy to the University community.