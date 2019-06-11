A housemate in the 2017 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show Khloe has taken to Instagram to accuse an Uber driver of assaulting her.

According to the stylist, she had ordered an Uber upon arriving at a local airport and started getting attitude from him the very minute she called him.

Narrating her experience, Khloe said the driver had been rude to her from the beginning of the trip but she had no other choice as she was very tired.

She added that the driver cursed her and also made her encounter his friends who also joined in abusing her, saying she was rude amongst others.

Khloe has, however, said she will not be using the app, Uber, anymore.

