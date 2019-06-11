Ekweremadu Reacts After Losing DSP Election To Omo-Agege

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has reacted to his failure to return as the Deputy Senate President for the fourth time, saying that he is not discouraged by his loss to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Enugu West Senator, who was deputy senate president from 2007 to 2011; 2011-2015 and 2015 to 2019; said now that he s no longer in power, he will have time to focus on other things.

He said he ran for the office of the Deputy Senate president to make a statement.

In a chat with journalists after losing the contest, the Peoples Democratic Party stalwart said he only made the decision to contest a few hours before the inauguration of the Senate.

Omo-Agege polled 68 votes to defeat Ekweremadu who polled 37 votes.

Ekweremadu lamented that Omo-Agege, who was accused of snatching the Senate’s mace in 2018, could be rewarded with such a position.

He said, “We need to exonerate ourselves. It was not a contest to win or lose; I wanted to make a statement. For over 20 years, I have been very busy with politics and governance. So, I think I can have a rest and reflect on other things.

“I believe there must be a referendum. Look at what happened on a day I was presiding and the chamber was invaded. It is embarrassing that someone who led that operation will take a bow and endorsed and we all work home like it doesn’t matter.

“I wanted a situation where we could present a referendum in respect of what transpired.”

Lamenting further, Ekweremadu said he thought the All Progressives Congress would produce a consensus candidate that “we can all be proud of”.