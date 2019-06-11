Popular American music mogul, DJ Khaled is considering a lawsuit against the Billboard chart over claims that 100,000 sales of his album “Father of Asahd,” were unfairly disqualified from achieving the number one spot.

The record executive was furious that his album came in at number two to Tyler, the Creator’s “IGOR,” taking number one instead.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the DJ ranted about “mysterious s**t in apparent reference to Tyler’s music, claiming: “ I make albums so people can play it and you actually hear it.

“You know, driving your car you hear another car playing it, go to the barbershop you hear them playing it, turn the radio on and you hear them playing it, it’s playing everywhere.”

Billboard had reportedly agreed to count downloads from Khaled’s energy drink package but later backtracked, disqualifying Khaled’s entire sales from the promotion, arguing there were “anomalies” in his figures.

The source further described the situation as unfair because Tyler, the Creator’s bundle deal figures were included in his total sales. Billboard announced on 30 May that Tyler had debuted at number one with 165,000 albums sold, while Khaled had 137,000.

Billboard is yet to make an official statement on the matter, but reports suggest the company found “strange anomalies in the data”, and that the decision was based on chart rules following discussions with Khaled’s management, Sony Records and Nielsen.