Dismiss Atiku's Suit, Buhari, APC Tell Tribunal

President Muhammadu Buhari and his party All Progressives Congress on Tuesday asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to strike out the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging his re-election for being fundamentally defective.

Buhari had been declared winner of the February 23 Presidential Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Atiku and PDP had, in their petition, which has INEC, Buhari and the APC as first to third respondents asked the tribunal to nullify Buhari’s election on the grounds of alleged malpractices and gross violation of Electoral Act 2010, as amended.