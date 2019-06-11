Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu will contest the seat of the deputy senate president against Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC preferred candidate.

Ekweremadu who represents Enugu-West senatorial district was nominated by Enugu-North lawmaker-elect, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, and supported by Rose Okoh of Cross-River North.

Addressing his colleagues after he was nominated, Ekweremadu, who was deputy senate president for 12 years, asked his colleagues not to vote for mace snatchers.

Making a veiled reference to Senator Omo-Agege, his main challenger, Ekweremadu recalled that on a particular day, when he was presiding over the Senate, one of their colleagues led people to snatch the mace, the symbol of authority of the National Assembly.

Ekweremadu asked his colleagues not to encourage injustice and illegality and vote their conscience.

Senator Omo-Agege representing Delta Central senatorial district was nominated as the deputy senate president by Katsina-North senator-elect, Ahmed Babba Kaita.

The nomination was seconded by Abdullahi Sabe of Niger-North.

Omo-Agege, while accepting his nomination, said he had no malice towards his colleagues and promised to assist Senate President Lawan if elected.

Concise News reports that about 107 lawmakers will choose between Senator Omo-Agege and Ekweremadu.

The Senators had earlier elected Senator Ahmad Lawan as the Senate President of the ninth Assembly.