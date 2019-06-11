Nigerian singer Davido has congratulated his co-manager Debo Ogundoyin for emerging as the Speaker of the Oyo state House of Assembly.

Concise News had earlier reported that Debo Ogundoyin was declared the Speaker with unanimous voice vote and therefore emerged the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

The DMW boss took to his Twitter write: “I love when dreams come true. Three years ago, you were co-managing DremoDrizzy with me.

“Today, you became the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly. I’m so happy and proud of you.”

Ogundoyin won on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

