Check Out NPFL Super Six Matchday 4 Results, Standings

It was drama at the Agege Stadium, Lagos as fans of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars disrupted the Super Six match against Rangers following a stoppage-time penalty awarded to the Flying Antelopes, Concise News reports.
Despite the lack of sportsmanship attitude displayed by the Pillars skipper Rabiu Ali and the fans, the match ended 1-1.
Enyimba beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3-1 to climb on top of the log table with Reuben Bala grabbing a brace.
The top two teams will feature in the 2020 CAF Champions League, while the third-placed team plays in the Confederation Cup.
