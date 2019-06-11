Check Out NPFL Super Six Matchday 4 Results, Standings

It was drama at the Agege Stadium, Lagos as fans of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars disrupted the Super Six match against Rangers following a stoppage-time penalty awarded to the Flying Antelopes, Concise News reports.

Despite the lack of sportsmanship attitude displayed by the Pillars skipper Rabiu Ali and the fans, the match ended 1-1.

Enyimba beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3-1 to climb on top of the log table with Reuben Bala grabbing a brace.

The top two teams will feature in the 2020 CAF Champions League, while the third-placed team plays in the Confederation Cup.

NPFL Super Six Matchday 4 Results

NPFL Super Six Standings After Matchday 4