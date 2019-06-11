Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has ordered the 23 local government areas chairmen of the state to go with their official vehicles after their tenure expires.

Concise News understands that this was made known in a press release on Monday by the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Makurdi, the state capital.

However, the tenure of the local government chairmen in the state ends this week.

In a statement issued by the Information Officer of the Bureau, Ahangba Ayati disclosed that the governor requested Directors of General Services and Administration, DGSAs in the 23 Council Areas to allow the chairmen leave with the official cars.

The statement read: “The Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has requested that the Directors of General Services and Administration of all the councils in Benue State to comply with the directive of the State Executive Council on vehicles attached to local government chairmen.

“The directive stipulates that the chairmen be allowed to leave the office with their official Toyota Corolla cars given to them in accordance with laid down procedure.

“The Benue State Executive Council gave the directive before its dissolution on 27th May 2019.”