Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have arrived the National Assembly complex to witness the election of presiding officers for the 9th Assembly.

The governors were led by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi.

Others in the entourage included the Governors of Kwara, Plateau, Kebbi Osun, Kano, Katsina, and Nasarawa among others.

They arrived around 9:35 am and were ushered into the Senate chamber by the Sergeant at Arms