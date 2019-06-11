Alleged Fraud: Court Fixes New Date For Fayose's Re-arraignment

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed June 28 for the re-arraignment of former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose who is facing charges of N6.9billion fraud.

Concise News reported that Fayose was arraigned on Oct. 22. 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatotegun, alongside a company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.

The former governor i being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This online news medium also reported that the Ex-governor pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail on Oct. 24, 2018, in the sum of N50 million with sureties in like sum.

The prosecution had opened trial on Nov. 19, 2018, and had so far called 13 witnesses out of the15 listed.

However, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice Adamu Abdu-kafarati had transferred the case from Olatoregun to a new judge. Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, following a petition by the EFCC seeking a transfer of the case.

A new date of June 28 has now been foxed for re-arraignment of Fayose before Aneke.