The Federal Republic of Nigeria now has a new Senate President – Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Concise News reports that after polling 79 votes, the Senator representing Yobe North Constituency of Yobe State emerged as president of the ninth Senate Tuesday afternoon.

The other contender, Ali Ndume, garnered 28 votes in the secret ballot election held at the Senate chamber.

A recipient of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Lawan is coming with a vast pool of parliamentary knowledge spanning a stretch of 20 years. He has been in the National Assembly since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999.

This online news medium hereby presents a profile of Senator Lawan.

Education

Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan was born on January 12, 1959, in the Gashua town of Yobe State.

Lawan completed his primary education at Sabon Gari Primary School, Gashua in 1974 and then attended Government Secondary School, Gashua where he got his O’Level in 1979.

He proceeded to the University of Maiduguri where he obtained a Bachelors degree in Geography, in 1984.

Lawan obtained a Master’s degree in Remote Sensing from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Doctorate degree in Remote Sensing/GIS from Cranfield University, UK, in 1990 and 1996 respectively.

Lawan had worked in the Yobe state civil service as an Education Officer in the Ministry of Education from 1985 to 1986. He then got a teaching job at the University of Maiduguri, where he lectured for 10 years from 1987 to 1997.

Political journey

In 1999, Lawan was elected into the House of Representatives, where he chaired such committee as House Committees on Education and Agriculture.

In 2007, Ahmad Lawan was elected a Senator on the platform of the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP).

In 2009, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, he initiated and sponsored the Desertification Control Commission Bill.

In 2011, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan won a second term as Senator representing Yobe North Senatorial District and was re-elected on the platform of the ANPP.

In the 2015 general elections, he won a third term in office under the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was Majority Leader till the 8th Senate was dissolved.

In 2019, Lawan won a fourth term also on the APC platform.

On Tuesday, June 11 after the Senate Presidency election, Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, declared Lawan as the winner.

He said: “107 cast their votes. Lawan polled 79 votes while Senator Ali Ndume (his main challenger) polled 28 votes of total 107 votes cast.

“On this strength, Lawan is hereby elected as Senate President.”

Personal life

Lawan, a Muslim, is married with children and holds the traditional titles of Dan Masanin Bade and Garkuwan Daliban Gamui.