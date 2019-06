Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday emerged as President of Nigeria’s 9th Senate after defeating Ali Ndume in a two-horse race for the highest position in the country’s National Assembly.

Concise News learned that the Yobe North lawmaker got 79 votes to defeat the Borno-South senator who had 28 votes.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Olori, thereafter pronounced Lawan the Senate President of the 9th National Assembly and immediately swore him in.