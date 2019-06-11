AFCON 2019: What We Expect From Rohr’s 23-Man Squad - Ex-NFF VP

Ahead of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for June 21 to July 19 in Egypt, a former Vice-President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Victor Baribote says the country’s expectations from the Gernot Rohr’s 23-man Super Eagles squad is high.

Concise News reports that in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Abuja, Baribote reacted to the selection of the final squad.

He noted that he and other Nigerian football enthusiasts would want the country to lift the trophy for the fourth time in Egypt.

“As a Nigerian, I wish the players in the squad the best of luck to lift the Cup.

“The list is okay based on the coach’s assessment; so, what we are expecting now is a good result, not excuses,” Baribote said.

He, however, congratulated the players who made the squad, urging them not to disappoint Nigerians.

According to the former NFF vice-president, the secret of success of every team is cohesion and teamwork.

He advised the players to play as a team in Egypt to enable them to go far in the competition.

Gernot Rohr and the players are already in Ismailia, Egypt, for one-week intensive pre-AFCON camping.

The Eagles will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal in their last warm-up fixture this weekend.