This is a compilation of the Week 49 2019 Aussie football pool fixtures, matches and games to be played this weekend.

Concise News had already published the Week 48 Aussie football pool fixtures, results and draws for 2019. 

In addition, this news medium reposted the 2018 Week 48 Aussie football pool results to enable you to do a thorough forecast.

Week 49 Aussie Football Pool Results, Draws, Fixtures 2019

Below are the fixtures for Week 49 2019 Aussie football pools for this weekend:

AUSSIE 2019, 15-Jun-2019

# Advance Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Leichhardt         Sydney Utd. Sunday
2 Manly Utd.         Marconi S. Sunday
3 Mt Druitt T.         Rockdale C.
4 Sutherland S.         Blacktown C.
5 Sydney O.         Hakoah S.
6 Wollongong W.         Sydney FC. Sunday
7 Moreton B.         Brisbane C.
8 Gold Coast U.         Brisbane S.
9 Lions FC         Eastern S. Sunday
10 Magpies C.         SWQ Thunder
11 Peninsula P.         Brisbane R.
12 Sunshine C.         Gold Coast K. Sunday
13 Holland P.         Sunshine CW
14 Logan L.         Southside E.
15 Mitchelton         Wolves FC
16 Rochedale R.         Ipswich K.
17 Souths Utd.         Capalaba
18 Altona M.         Dandenong T.
19 Bentleigh G.         Melbourne K.
20 Heidelberg U.         Hume
21 Pt. Melbourne S.         Pascoe Vale
22 S. Melbourne         Avondale FC Sunday
23 Ballarat C.         Melbourne V.
24 Brunswick C.         N. Geelong W.
25 Eastern L.         Murray U.
26 Geelong SC         Werribee C.
27 Goulburn V.         Springvale W.
28 Manningham U.         Bulleen L.
29 Melbourne C.         Langwarrin SC
30 Northcote C.         Box Hill
31 St. Albans S.         Whittlesea R. Sunday
32 Ad Comets         Adelaide O.
33 Adelaide U.         Adelaide C.
34 Croydon K.         Para Hills K.
35 Metro Stars         S. Adelaide
36 Raiders         Campb’ltown
37 Cumberland         WT Birkalla
38 Fulham U.         Adelaide V.
39 Noarlunga U.         Western S.
40 Salisbury U.         Playford C.
41 Seaford R.         Modbury J.
42 White City         Sturt L.
43 Clarence U.         S. Hobart
44 Devonport C.         Riverside O. Panel
45 Glenorchy K.         Launceston C.
46 Broadm’dow M.         L. Macquarie
47 Charlestown C.         Edgeworth E. Sunday
48 Lambton J.         Hamilton O.
49 Valentine P.         Maitland Sunday

