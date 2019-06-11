This is a compilation of the Week 49 2019 Aussie football pool fixtures, matches and games to be played this weekend.
Concise News had already published the Week 48 Aussie football pool fixtures, results and draws for 2019.
In addition, this news medium reposted the 2018 Week 48 Aussie football pool results to enable you to do a thorough forecast.
Week 49 Aussie Football Pool Results, Draws, Fixtures 2019
Below are the fixtures for Week 49 2019 Aussie football pools for this weekend:
AUSSIE 2019, 15-Jun-2019
|#
|Advance Coupon Fixtures
|Result
|Status
|1
|Leichhardt
|Sydney Utd.
|Sunday
|2
|Manly Utd.
|Marconi S.
|Sunday
|3
|Mt Druitt T.
|Rockdale C.
|4
|Sutherland S.
|Blacktown C.
|5
|Sydney O.
|Hakoah S.
|6
|Wollongong W.
|Sydney FC.
|Sunday
|7
|Moreton B.
|Brisbane C.
|8
|Gold Coast U.
|Brisbane S.
|9
|Lions FC
|Eastern S.
|Sunday
|10
|Magpies C.
|SWQ Thunder
|11
|Peninsula P.
|Brisbane R.
|12
|Sunshine C.
|Gold Coast K.
|Sunday
|13
|Holland P.
|Sunshine CW
|14
|Logan L.
|Southside E.
|15
|Mitchelton
|Wolves FC
|16
|Rochedale R.
|Ipswich K.
|17
|Souths Utd.
|Capalaba
|18
|Altona M.
|Dandenong T.
|19
|Bentleigh G.
|Melbourne K.
|20
|Heidelberg U.
|Hume
|21
|Pt. Melbourne S.
|Pascoe Vale
|22
|S. Melbourne
|Avondale FC
|Sunday
|23
|Ballarat C.
|Melbourne V.
|24
|Brunswick C.
|N. Geelong W.
|25
|Eastern L.
|Murray U.
|26
|Geelong SC
|Werribee C.
|27
|Goulburn V.
|Springvale W.
|28
|Manningham U.
|Bulleen L.
|29
|Melbourne C.
|Langwarrin SC
|30
|Northcote C.
|Box Hill
|31
|St. Albans S.
|Whittlesea R.
|Sunday
|32
|Ad Comets
|Adelaide O.
|33
|Adelaide U.
|Adelaide C.
|34
|Croydon K.
|Para Hills K.
|35
|Metro Stars
|S. Adelaide
|36
|Raiders
|Campb’ltown
|37
|Cumberland
|WT Birkalla
|38
|Fulham U.
|Adelaide V.
|39
|Noarlunga U.
|Western S.
|40
|Salisbury U.
|Playford C.
|41
|Seaford R.
|Modbury J.
|42
|White City
|Sturt L.
|43
|Clarence U.
|S. Hobart
|44
|Devonport C.
|Riverside O.
|Panel
|45
|Glenorchy K.
|Launceston C.
|46
|Broadm’dow M.
|L. Macquarie
|47
|Charlestown C.
|Edgeworth E.
|Sunday
|48
|Lambton J.
|Hamilton O.
|49
|Valentine P.
|Maitland
|Sunday