Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed confidence in the ability of the three senators and six House of Representatives members elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing the state in the 9th National Assembly.

Concise News reports that Ortom states this while congratulating federal lawmakers from the state, ahead of today’s inauguration of the 9th Assembly.

In a brief statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tever Akase, Ortom says Senators Gabriel Suswam, Orker Jev and Abba Moro, as well as the House of Representatives members from the state, are “men of tested integrity and experience who will make remarkable contributions to deepen the country’s democracy”.

The Governor restates the commitment of his administration to work with the National Assembly members to attract greater development to the people of the state.