9th National Assembly Inauguration: Senator Ndume Addresses Senate

Senator Ali Ndume has accepted his nomination for the Senate President as the election of principal officers into the 9th Senate has commenced in Abuja.

Ndume’s nomination for the Senate President was moved by Adamawa-North Senator-elect, Ishaku Abbo of the Peoples Democratic Party and seconded by Rivers South-East senator-elect Barinada Mpigi.

While accepting his nomination, Ndume urged his colleagues to vote according to their conscience.

Noting that his decision to run was a tough one, Ndume said there was a need for the Senate to be inter-dependent from the executive arm of government.

He maintained that there was a need to make a legal framework for constituency project which usually causes controversy.

The Borno-South Senator said as Senate President, he would ensure the swift passage of the budget and help President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve his agenda for the good of Nigerians.