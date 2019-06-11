9th National Assembly Inauguration: Live Updates Of Principal Officers Election

Warm welcome to the Concise News monitoring of the inauguration of Nigeria’s 9th National Assembly (NASS).

The stage is set for the inauguration of Nigeria’s 9th National Assembly (NASS) after President Muhammadu Buhari, based on constitutional requirement, pronounced the dissolution of the 8th NASS and announced the proclamation of the 9th federal parliament.

There would be elections to determine the principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives, with Ahmed Lawan and Ali Ndume running for the highest position in the upper chamber and Femi Gbajabiamila and Muhammad Umaru Bago going for the position of Speaker.

President Buhari had met with lawmakers-elect of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the inauguration.

The Nigerian leader and the leadership of the APC are backing Senator Lawan, from Yobe state, and Honourable Gbajabiamila, from Lagos state.

But despite the party’s position, Senator Ndume, from Borno state, and Honourable Bago, from Niger state, are gunning for the positions.

Stay with Concise News for updates on the elections and the inauguration.

Live updates

Ekweremadu, a member of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asked his colleagues not to vote for mace snatchers.

Meanwhile, Ike Ekweremadu has accepted his nomination for the post of deputy senate present – a position he occupied in 2007-2011, 2011-2015 and 2015-2019.

Concise News learned that the Yobe North lawmaker got 79 votes to defeat the Borno-South senator who had 28 votes.

Ahmed Lawan emerges President of 9th Senate

The Clerk of the National Assembly has announced the end of voting at the Senate. Voting ended in the upper chamber at 11.54 a.m.

Concise News understands that About 107 lawmakers-elect voted.

The inauguration of the 9th Senate started at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday with protest from supporters of Sen. Ahmad Lawan following announcement from the Clerk of the National Assembly that secret ballot would be used for the election. Concise News reports that the Clerk, Mohammed Omolori after reading the proclamation from President Muhammadu Buhari at exactly 10:00 announced the use of the 2015 Senate Rule which specifies the use of the secret ballot in electing presiding officers. He rarely finished when supporters of Lawan began protesting, saying they would not accept the use of 2015 rule. Prominent among those who led the protest are Sen. Solomon Adeola(APC-Lagos) and Sen. Barau Jibrin(APC-Kano). Speaking, the clerk explained that he did not receive any court order stopping him for from using anything other than the 2015 rule.

Inauguration Of 9th National Assembly Commences