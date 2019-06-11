9th NASS Inauguration: Tight Security As Lawmakers-elect Choose Leaders

All the three entrances into Nigeria’s National Assembly (NASS) have been blocked with vehicles by security operatives ahead of the inauguration of the nation’s 9th Assembly.

Concise News observed that operatives of the State Security Services (SSS), Police and Civil Defence corps have taken charge of the Presidential, SGF and Mopol Gates of the National Assembly.

It was also learned that staff and newsmen that did not have accreditation for the inaugurating were turned back as the NASS identity cards could not get workers into the complex.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday night met with lawmakers-elect of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the inauguration of the.

The Nigerian leader and the leadership of the APC are backing Senator Ahmed Lawan, from Yobe state, and Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, from Lagos state, to become Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

But despite the party’s position, Senator Ali Ndume, from Borno state, and Honourable Muhammad Umaru Bago, from Niger state, are gunning for the position of Senate President and that of the Speaker respectively.

As a result, it was gathered that Buhari and the leadership of the party, which has the highest number of lawmakers-elect, met with the would-be legislators on Monday night to ensure that their preferred candidates came out victorious.

Meanwhile, the nation’s main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has picked Ndume and Bago as its preferred candidates for the positions.