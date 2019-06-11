Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta Central) has defeated the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP-Enugu West) to emerge as the Deputy Senate President of the Ninth Assembly.

The All Progressives Congress senator defeated his closest opponent Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party in a secret ballot voting on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that Omo-Agege got 69 votes while Ekweremadu pulled 38 votes to win the second leadership position of the National Assembly.

Recall that Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday emerged as President of Nigeria’s 9th Senate after defeating Ali Ndume in a two-horse race for the highest position in the country’s National Assembly.

This online news platform learned that the Yobe North lawmaker got 79 votes to defeat the Borno-South senator who had 28 votes.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Olori, thereafter pronounced Lawan the Senate President of the 9th National Assembly and immediately swore him in.