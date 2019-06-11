President Muhammadu Buhari has met with lawmakers-elect of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian leader and the leadership of the APC are backing Senator Ahmed Lawan, from Yobe state, and Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, from Lagos state, to become Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

But despite the party’s position, Senator Ali Ndume, from Borno state, and Honourable Muhammad Umaru Bago, from Niger state, are gunning for the position of Senate President and that of the Speaker respectively.

As a result, it was gathered that Buhari and the leadership of the party, which has the highest number of lawmakers-elect, met with the would-be legislators on Monday night to ensure that their preferred candidates came out victorious.

Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and members of the APC National Working Committee as well as the governors on the platform of APC all met with the lawmakers-elect.

But at the end of the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, none of the lawmakers-elect or party officials were willing to speak to newsmen about the meeting.

APC had also endorsed Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of Deputy Senate President, while Idris Wase was chosen for the role of Deputy Speaker.