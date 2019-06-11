Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, as reacted to his emergence as the newly elected Deputy President of the Senate, saying that ”what happened today has turned the page on 8th Senate and we have moved on to the 9th Senate.”

Concise News learned that Omo-Agege makes his known while addressing newsmen on Tuesday evening in Abuja.

“We all know what transpired in the past but what happened today has turned the page on 8th Senate and we have moved on to the 9th Senate.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues irrespective of political platforms. We will work together as brothers and sisters to move the Senate forward.

“I attribute my victory to God and God only, there is no explanation for it,” he said.

Omo-Agege emerged deputy president of the Senate after polling 68 votes to defeat former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who polled 37 votes.