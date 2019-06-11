Immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has felicitated Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila on their victories as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

Concise News reports that Dogara also congratulated Ovie Omo-Agege and Ahmed Idris Wase for their emergence as Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker.

The eight Assembly Speaker, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Turaki Hassan on Tuesday, Dogara described the emergence of the new leaders of the National Assembly as the reflection of the wishes of the majority of Senators and Honourable Members.

Dogara, who also reassured his commitment and support towards the success of the 9th National Assembly through the enthronement of democratic ideals and legislative interventions fueled toward the development of the Nigerian nation.

The statement read: “It is my sincere hope that the 9th Assembly under their leadership will consolidate on the unprecedented landmark achievements of the 8th Assembly and even surpass our records.

“We ask God to give them the wisdom and strength to pilot the affairs of their respective chambers and contribute their quota in enthroning good governance in Nigeria; they can always count on my support.”

Recall that Dogara defeated Gbajabiamila in 2015 to become speaker of the eight National Assembly.