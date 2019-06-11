The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificate of Return to the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha as the winner of the recent election in Imo West Senatorial District District.

Concise News learned that Okorocha was called upon to come and pick is certificate of return at the INEC headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “At exactly 6.14 pm, this (Tuesday) evening, after the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, I was invited that my certificate is ready and I have just gone to collect it. I take it to be God’s time.

”I have always believed that justice delayed is justice denied, but all for the sake of our nation, I accepted it.”

Okorocha lauded the judiciary for doing the needful and for being the last resort for the common citizens or anybody who felt oppressed.

He further said, “I also want to thank INEC for taking this bold step against all odds by issuing my Certificate of Return, which goes a long way to confirm that the allegation of duress is not founded by delay tactics by my detractors to have slowed down the process. I believe this is God’s time and I take it as God’s time. I am happy that finally the matter is resolved.”

Reacting to not being able to participate in the voting process for the 9th National Assembly, Okorocha said it is because he had no certificate of return.

“Otherwise I missed because I don’t have a certificate. Now that I have the certificate I have the opportunity to join my colleagues to see how to move Nigeria forward”, he stated.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja, however, on Friday directed INEC to issue him a Certificate of Return as Senator-elect representing Imo West Senatorial District.