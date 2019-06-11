Super Falcons star Onome Ebi is optimistic that the team will bounce back in the second game against South Korea at the 2019 World Cup.

Concise News learned that the African champions were on Saturday mauled 3-0 by Norway in their first clash at the competition.

This means the Thomas Dennerby girls must avoid defeat on Tuesday against the Asians to avoid an early exit.

While speaking ahead of the match, Ebi who is playing at he fifth tournament, the first African to do so, noted that the girls will not give up.

In a post on social media, she wrote: “Winners don’t give up

We fight till the end ⚽️💪🇳🇬.”