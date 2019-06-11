Nigerians have lamented the new cut-off mark for universities, polytechnics and other higher institutions as released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

Concise News had reported that JAMB pegged the new cut-off mark for universities at 160 and above from the obtainable score of 400 for those who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

However, several Nigerians who took to Twitter, lamented the development saying that the standard of education in the country is taking a slip.

This news medium gathered the reactions as seen below:

See by the time we are Writng our own Jamb, our cutt-off mark would be 080. 😂🤣😆😀 pic.twitter.com/2CoBsLOAqt — Omo Mushin😅 (@RefillYourGas) June 11, 2019

Old cut off mark: 200

2017 cut off mark: 180

2019: 160

2021: 140

2023: 120

……

2035: No more exams, just register for Jamb, pay school fees and enter school. We need your money and una olodo don too much. Energy. 💪🏽 https://t.co/wd3iaQH68u — Umeh and 99 others (@UMEHoma) June 11, 2019

“Education is not the true test of knowledge” as an argument to defend folks who cannot score 200/400 in JAMB is weak. Come up with a smarter defence. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 11, 2019

If you cannot score 200/400 you should write JAMB again. Lowering the standard encourages mediocrity. https://t.co/OKr30cSGxx — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 11, 2019

U scored 99 in jamb and u choosed medical doctor, my dear u are not even qualify to be a native doctor..😂😂😂😂😂 — OTEDOLA's ADOPTED SON 🥳 (@yummi_official) June 11, 2019

Wen ur JAMB score is 159…nearly…chai nearly 😭. pic.twitter.com/4VNqjM45iC — URCTHELORD (@urclord) June 11, 2019

If JAMB could lower cut-off from 180 to 160. Why can't universities lower the GPA for first class too? Are they not the same? 😐 pic.twitter.com/Uarlac6A1t — Your Gist Partner (@GistPaddy) June 11, 2019