2019 UTME: JAMB Speaks On Candidates Having Multiple Results
JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede

Nigerians have lamented the new cut-off mark for universities, polytechnics and other higher institutions as released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

Concise News had reported that JAMB pegged the new cut-off mark for universities at 160 and above from the obtainable score of 400 for those who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

However, several Nigerians who took to Twitter, lamented the development saying that the standard of education in the country is taking a slip.

This news medium gathered the reactions as seen below:

