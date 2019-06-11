Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has decried the mass failure of students of the state in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

He made this known at the seventh convocation ceremony of the Kwara State University (KWASU).

Concise News gathered that the governor attributed this development to poor knowledge of information communication technology (ICT).

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, said: “Today, Kwara has regressed in many areas. We recently read about how several students from the state struggled with computer-based UTME, apparently resulting in mass failure among our children.

“This must be tackled immediately if Kwara must compete in the 21st-century economy dominated by ICT. How do we get our children to understand the ‘liberating and exploitative” powers of information in the digital age when they don’t even have the most basic knowledge of computer?

“Our administration is disturbed by the systemic problem in our education system, which manifested in the 2019 UTME. It is immaterial if there are other parts of Nigeria with a similar crisis. We, in Kwara, have a duty to roll back this abnormality in the most practical way.

“We have a duty to ensure that the overwhelming majority of our children are given the opportunity to excel by having access to IT-enabled education.”