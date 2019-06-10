Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has sacked the state University Chief Security Officer, M.M Adama (Rtd) over the worsening security on the institution campus.

Concise News learned that the university has been thrown in chaos with cases of cult clashes and other criminal activities in the past few weeks.

Governor Bello was said to be dissatisfied with the glaring manner at which cult groups attack one another, commit robberies and other atrocities within and outside the campus, which put innocent students and other members of the university and host communities in danger.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, approved that the Chief Security Coordinator, who has served for over a decade as the at the institution be quickly replaced with Aurelius Yusuf Adejo.

The statement further states that security measures should be put in place to check the situation and bring people involved in judgement so as to face the law.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Chief Security Coordinator is a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is very conversant with the security outline of the university town.

Also, the statement added that Adejo is expected to continue with the legacies of his predecessor as he comes up with new ideas to curb the danger posed to the school by cultists and other criminals activities within the university premises.