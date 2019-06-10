What Ronaldo Told Me After Nations League Final - Barcelona Target, De Ligt Opens Up

Ajax captain, Matthijs de Ligt has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo cheekily told him to join Juventus following the Netherlands’ 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.

Concise News reports that the 19-year-old defender, who captained Ajax to their first domestic double in 17 years, is one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona battling it out for his acquisition this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo asking Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus. Nothing more needs to be said. pic.twitter.com/14HrzXfinm — Sjors van Veen (@SjorsvVeen) June 9, 2019

Juventus have also been heavily linked with De Ligt and his chat with Ronaldo in the aftermath of Portugal’s win on Sunday night immediately got tongues wagging.

The pair shared a brief joke before Ronaldo gave De Ligt a playful pat on the head and the youngster has lifted the lid on what was said during their conversation.

Asked whether Ronaldo had urged him to join Juventus, De Ligt told Dutch publication NOS: “That could well be true. ‘What I answered? I didn’t understand him at first. So I said… no, I didn’t say anything.”

When pressed, De Ligt admits that Ronaldo had asked him to join Juventus, stating: “I was a bit shocked, that’s why I laughed.

“But I didn’t say anything. Just after the game you just feel bad that you’ve lost, that’s all you’re thinking about.”

De Ligt, who has reportedly been offered £350,000-a-week wages to join United, claims he will come to a decision on his future after a short break. “I will go on vacation now,’ he told TV Univision following the Netherlands’ defeat.

“I am going to think about what’s best for me and then I will decide. I think it’s important for a young player to play, that’s the only thing I know.”