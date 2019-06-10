We Have Not Stopped Probing Sanusi - Kano Commission

The investigation into alleged financial misappropriation by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II will continue despite reports of reconciliation moves between Governor Ganduje and the monarch, the Kano Anti Corruption and Public Commission has insisted.

Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, the commission’s chairman, told newsmen Monday that the three fundamental issues raised by the commission include obstruction of its investigation which necessitated its reports to the government.

Gado expressed worry that after the issuance of query to the Emir by the Government, many things happened which necessitated the stating of its position as an independent entity.

He said, “Our position that the investigation was not commenced at the instance of the government but as a result of series of complaints by Kano Citizens, and that by virtue of section 8 of the State Public Complaints and anti Corruption law 2008 as amended the Commission shall not be subjected to the direction and control of any authority, that the Commission is not under the control or discretion of any authority or person.

“That our preliminary reports is only for the government to act administratively so that the Commission can continue to exercise its responsibilities without any interference and nothing more.

“That as far as the Commission is concerned this investigation is ongoing and the Commission will do everything legally possible to deliver its mandate with respect to the case,” Gado clarified.