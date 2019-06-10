UTME 2019: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Monday 10th June

Welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, June 10, 2019, on Concise News.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will meet with stakeholders on Tuesday, July 11, to decide the cut-off marks for the 2019/2020 admission.

Concise News understands that the 2019 Policy Meeting with stakeholder will take place at Gbongan, Osun state, southwest Nigeria.

Spokesman for JAMB Dr. Fabian Benjamin advised candidates who sat the 2019 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to disregard any cut-off mark being peddled by fraudsters, describing it as “fake.”