UTME 2019: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Monday 10th June

Welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, June 10, 2019, on Concise News.
JAMB Reveals When It Will Announce Cut-off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will meet with stakeholders on Tuesday, July 11, to decide the cut-off marks for the 2019/2020 admission.
Concise News understands that the 2019 Policy Meeting with stakeholder will take place at Gbongan, Osun state, southwest Nigeria.
Spokesman for JAMB Dr. Fabian Benjamin advised candidates who sat the 2019 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to disregard any cut-off mark being peddled by fraudsters, describing it as “fake.”
JAMB Speaks On Candidates Having Multiple 2019 UTME Results
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed that none of the candidates that sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has more than one result.
Concise News learned that JAMB made this known in its weekly bulletin released on Sunday.
The board’s Head, Media and Publications, Dr Fabian Benjamin, revealed that candidates with more than one result were either victims or fraudulent of examination malpractices.
Benjamin said that the board had strong evidence against some candidates who paid money to syndicates to ensure high scores in the examination.
2019 UTME Best Candidate Formally Receives Ghanaian Scholarship
Ekene Franklin Ezeunala, the overall best candidate in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has formally received his $40,000 Presidential Scholarship award from representatives of the Academic City College, Ghana.
Concise News learned that the presentation was witnessed by his mother, Mrs. Chinelo Ezeunala.
Also at there was a team from his school (Meiran Community Senior High School) led by the Vice Principal, Mrs Toyin Ogunleye and Prof Adewale Solarin, who runs the Non- Profit Organisation, International Academy for the Gifted, that recommended him for the scholarship.
Speaking during the presentation at the university’s Lagos office in Isolo, Senior Admissions Manager (Nigeria), Ogechi Ekpe, said Ekene was not given the scholarship just because he scored 347 in the UTME but because he had been recommended by Prof Solarin who runs programmes and competition’s that identify and rank gifted children in Africa.
And that is our compilation of top stories on JAMB news. Be assured that you can get updates on Concise News. See you again soon.