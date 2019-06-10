UEFA Nations League: See All Award Winners

As the inaugural UEFA Nations League ended with Portugal crowned champions and Netherlands, England and Switzerland emerging runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed team respectively, Concise News focus attention on the award recipients.

Bernardo Silva has been named the Player of the Tournament with Frenkie de Jong picked as best young player.

Player of the Tournament: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)



“Showed his level of quality in creating goals; his overall performance in the two games was outstanding. Had a positive influence on the team both in and out of possession.”

Packie Bonner, UEFA Technical Observer

“I’m happy to have helped the team,” says the Manchester City man.

“Of course the most important thing was that Portugal won, but when you can add an individual award to it then that’s also good. I’m really happy with my performance, not just here in the Nations League, but throughout this whole season. I’m happy to finish a brilliant season in this way, and now I will rest and try to do even better next season.”

The @SOCARofficial Young player of the Tournament: 🇳🇱 Frenkie de Jong 👏#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/sTUj8DS6h7 — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) June 9, 2019

SOCAR Young Player of the Tournament: Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)

“Continues to show improvement as a young player and his development in this tournament will help him to mature again. Had a good tournament for a young player.”

David Moyes, UEFA Technical Observer.

Top Scorer Trophy: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo became the inaugural winner of the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy at the UEFA Nations League Finals, staged in his home country.

Ronaldo, the local hero regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, netted three goals in the first ever edition of the tournament finals.

Ronaldo’s hat-trick in the semi-final against Switzerland was enough to make him outright top scorer. Gonçalo Guedes, also from Portugal, picked up the Silver trophy with one goal and an assist, ahead of England’s Marcus Rashford, who also scored one goal.

“Congratulations to Cristiano for adding the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy to his collection,” says Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Financial Services Group, the operator of Alipay, who presented the trophy to Ronaldo at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on Sunday.

“We’ve been inspired by the passion for football and digital experiences that we’ve seen over the past week in Portugal. We look forward to promoting further integration between football and technology in our partnership with UEFA, bringing more fun, energy and inclusion to the game.”

In November 2018, Alipay became UEFA’s Official Global Payment Partner, Official Global Digital Wallet and Official Global FinTech Partner, for men’s national team events, including UEFA EURO 2020, UEFA EURO 2024, the European Qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League Finals. Alipay is operated by Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate company of Alibaba Group Holding.

It is noteworthy that the overall top scorer is Aleksandr Mitrovic of Serbia, with 6 goals. Ronaldo did not play in any of Portugal’s group games, having been afforded time off from international duty to adjust to life in Italy with Juventus, though shone at the finals.

Team of the finals

⭐️ The #NationsLeague team of the finals!

Based on the FedEx Performance Zone 🔢 pic.twitter.com/SiDvaZPtn0 — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) June 9, 2019

Goal of the Tournament: Yet to be decided

🏆⚽️ @SOCARofficial Goal of the Tournament ⚽️🏆 🇵🇹 Ronaldo v Switzerland (1, 2 & 3)

🇳🇱 De Ligt v England Which strike gets your vote? 🤔#NationsLeague — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) June 9, 2019

The SOCAR Goal of the Tournament will be decided by online voting. A total four goals were in the shortlist from two players: Cristiano Ronaldo (all three goals against Switzerland) and Matthijs de Ligt (against England).