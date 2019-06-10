Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, has made the decision to join Manchester United this summer transfer window, Concise News reports.

Oblak has been a fan of the Premier League side as a child and is interested in teaming up with the club, according to ESPN.

The Slovenia international has been heavily linked with a switch to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team this summer after David De Gea’s decision to quit Old Trafford.

He has 204 appearances since signing up for Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2014 and helped Diego Simeone’s side to lift the Europa League trophy in 2018 and the UEFA Super Cup the same year.

“I will stay at Atletico as long as their ambitions match mine,” he said last week about his future.

“And some people might think their ambitions have lowered, as big players have left. ‘I am sure the club will do everything possible to sign quality players.

“When I signed my new contract they gave me guarantees about the club’s ambition.”