Olakunle Churchill with a new woman

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill took to his Instagram page on Sunday to celebrate his new found love.

Concise News gathered that last year, he wished her a happy birthday with a sweet message and he is also repeating same this year.

Coincidentally, Tonto Dikeh and this new woman share the same birthday. Churchill took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday as he flaunts their photos together and attached a romantic caption.

He wrote: “All of your days in this lifetime should be spent with nothing less than ordinary. An extraordinary person like you deserve a birthday much better than the last one combined. Happy birthday my love.”

Churchill was married to Tonto Dikeh in 2015 and divorced her in 2017. The marriage produced a child-Andre Omodayo Churchill.

