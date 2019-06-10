Singer Simi has revealed that the struggles to keep up and fear of failure are the major causes of depression.

The former X3M records singer was reacting to the recent spate of depression after a fan on Twitter asked her to comment on it.

The 31-year-old singer further noted that the increasing rate of depression was “scary and sad”.

Simi wrote: “It’s scary and sad. Especially for young men. The struggle to keep up. The fear of failure. The desperate desire for validation. Very scary. I hope that we can let people know it’s ok to share and lean on someone when things get too heavy.”