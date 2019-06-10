Multi- award winning singer and songwriter, Simi revealed that the struggles to keep up and fear of failure are the major source of depression among many other things.

The former X3M records singer share her thought on the recent spate of depression after one of her fan on Twitter ask her opinon on the issue.

The 31-year-old singer further described the increasing rate of depression these days as simply “scary and sad”.

Simi wrote:“It’s scary and sad. Especially for young men. The struggle to keep up. The fear of failure. The desperate desire for validation. Very scary. I hope that we can let people know it’s ok to share and lean on someone when things get too heavy,”

See Her Tweet